Avalanche warning sounded in 5 HP districts

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Manali, has issued an avalanche warning at 24 places in five districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla.

In wake of the alert, the respective district administrations have advised people to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas. SASE has issued avalanche warning in Solang nullah, south and north portals of Atal Tunnel, Koksar, Batal, Kaza, Tabo, Sumdo, Kalpa, Karchham, Sangla, Chitkul, Narkanda and Theog.

Avalanche may also hit Jalori Pass, Nehrukund, Palchan-Kothi, Rohtang Pass, Sissu, Tandi, Keylong, Darcha, and other high-altitude areas. Killar, Barwas, Gahar, Kalawan, Ranikot and Manimahesh routes is also prone to avalanches.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said that people should plan their travel only after assessing the weather conditions.

Himachal, meanwhile,recorded the coldest night of this season on Tuesday, even as skies cleared after heavy snowfall and rains for over a week.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul and Spiti, froze at -15.4 degrees Celsius – a dip of 5 degrees as compared to temperature recorded on Sunday night.

Kalpa, a small hill town in the neighbouring Kinnaur, recorded a low of -8°C. The town also got 14 cm of snow. Manali, which experienced 2cm of snow, saw a low of -3.8°C. Three other places, including Kufri (-3.5°C), Dalhousie (-1.4°C) and Bhunter (-0.1°C) recorded sub-zero temperatures. Tea town Palampur recorded a low of 2°C and Dharamshala 4.2°C. Average minimum and maximum temperatures were below normal in past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Sangla in Kinnaur got 7.5cm of snow, Pooh 6cm, Moorang 5.1cm, and Gondhla 4cm. The MeT department has forecast dry weather till January 15.

A yellow alert has been sounded for dense fog in the low hills and plains till Thursday, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul. Two persons also died in weather-related incidents on Tuesday

495 roads blocked

Meanwhile, 495 roads, including three national highways in HP, were still blocked for traffic. Highest 161 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti and 133 in Shimla. There was a power blackout in remote areas as 974 transformers were still out of order. As many as 177 water supply schemes have also been hit, 108 of them in Chamba alone.

HPSEBL said work was underway on war-footing to restore power supply in the affected areas.