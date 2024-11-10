AWWA fest: Literature has a unifying power, says Punjab governor

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday hailed the transformative power of literature in his keynote address at Abhivyakti 4.0 organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at Western Command Headquarters, Chandimandir. Kataria also unveiled Col D S Cheema’s book “Military History of the Sikhs: From Battle of Bhangani to the World War II”. Shuchi Katiyar (R), regional president, AWWA, felicitating Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the AWWA literature fest in Chandimandir on Saturday. (HT Photo)

SM, Chief of Staff, Western Command, Chandimandir Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa welcomed Kataria on his arrival in the presence of senior army officers, former chief of army General VP Malik, distinguished authors, poets, writers and readers and other esteemed dignitaries.

In his address, Kataria expressed pride in witnessing the unifying power of literature that transcends boundaries and brings diverse literary voices onto a shared platform. While speaking to the media after his address the governor said that literature connects India’s past with the present and has also provided an outlook for the future. He complimented army officers, their wives and even children for producing some very good quality literature in the form of various books. He said what literature can give to future generations will be decided by what type of writings, stories, journalism, poetry etc. our authors are presently engaged in.

Kataria also took a round of the exhibition where several organisations aided by AWWA have exhibited their products and appreciated the efforts of AWWA in ensuring the empowerment of women. He also took a tour of the area where arms and weapons were put on display.