 Ayushmann Khurrana keeps poll date with Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ayushmann Khurrana keeps poll date with Chandigarh

ByAsian News International
Jun 01, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana travels from Mumbai to Chandigarh to vote in final phase of Lok Sabha elections, stresses importance of voter participation.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who hails from Chandigarh, travelled to the capital of Punjab from Mumbai to fulfil his duties towards the country by casting his vote in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (centre) and former mayor Anup Gupta striking a pose after casting their votes at a polling booth in DAV School, Sector 8, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (centre) and former mayor Anup Gupta striking a pose after casting their votes at a polling booth in DAV School, Sector 8, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

After exercising his franchise, Ayushmann emphasised the importance of voter participation in elections. “I came back to my city to cast my vote and exercise my right. Mumbai recorded a very low voter turnout this time but we should cast our vote. We don’t have a right to complain if we don’t vote,” Ayushmann said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also recalled the time when he cast his first vote at the age of 18. “I remember when I cast vote for the first time. I was so excited. I came on my cycle to the polling booth,” he said.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world’s largest polling marathon that began on April 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ayushmann Khurrana keeps poll date with Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On