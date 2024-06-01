Ayushmann Khurrana keeps poll date with Chandigarh

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who hails from Chandigarh, travelled to the capital of Punjab from Mumbai to fulfil his duties towards the country by casting his vote in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (centre) and former mayor Anup Gupta striking a pose after casting their votes at a polling booth in DAV School, Sector 8, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

After exercising his franchise, Ayushmann emphasised the importance of voter participation in elections. “I came back to my city to cast my vote and exercise my right. Mumbai recorded a very low voter turnout this time but we should cast our vote. We don’t have a right to complain if we don’t vote,” Ayushmann said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also recalled the time when he cast his first vote at the age of 18. “I remember when I cast vote for the first time. I was so excited. I came on my cycle to the polling booth,” he said.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world’s largest polling marathon that began on April 19.