Badnore leaves Punjab Raj Bhawan after warm send-off

VP Singh Badnore relinquished office of the Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator on Monday; his five-year tenure had ended on August 22
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:09 AM IST

VP Singh Badnore relinquished office of the Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator on Monday. His five-year tenure had ended on August 22.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab governor and UT administrator until regular arrangements are made by the Centre. His swearing-in ceremony will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5pm on Tuesday.

Badnore’s send-off ceremony was attended by senior IAS officers of Chandigarh and Punjab. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also released a coffee table book titled “The Raj Bhawan Punjab — A Glorious Journey”.

