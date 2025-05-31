Balloon with Pakistani markings found in Himachal village

A suspicious balloon bearing the Pakistani national symbol and the acronym ‘PIA’ was found in a village of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Friday, police said. DSP Vishal Verma confirmed that the balloon has been found and added that investigation is underway to determine the origin and intent behind the incident. (Representational image)

The balloon was spotted by a local woman, Sheetal, near Chattri Mata Temple in Suliali panchayat of Nurpur area. She informed her father and the incident was reported to the village head and the local police.

The police reached the spot and took the balloon into custody. A local resident Pritam also confirmed seeing the balloon in a nearby stream while on his way to work.

DSP Vishal Verma confirmed that the balloon has been found and added that investigation is underway to determine the origin and intent behind the incident.