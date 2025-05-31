Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Balloon with Pakistani markings found in Himachal village

ByPress Trust of India, Nurpur
May 31, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The balloon was spotted by a local woman, Sheetal, near Chattri Mata Temple in Suliali panchayat of Nurpur area

A suspicious balloon bearing the Pakistani national symbol and the acronym ‘PIA’ was found in a village of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Friday, police said.

DSP Vishal Verma confirmed that the balloon has been found and added that investigation is underway to determine the origin and intent behind the incident. (Representational image)
DSP Vishal Verma confirmed that the balloon has been found and added that investigation is underway to determine the origin and intent behind the incident. (Representational image)

The balloon was spotted by a local woman, Sheetal, near Chattri Mata Temple in Suliali panchayat of Nurpur area. She informed her father and the incident was reported to the village head and the local police.

The police reached the spot and took the balloon into custody. A local resident Pritam also confirmed seeing the balloon in a nearby stream while on his way to work.

DSP Vishal Verma confirmed that the balloon has been found and added that investigation is underway to determine the origin and intent behind the incident.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Balloon with Pakistani markings found in Himachal village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On