Ban on songs with guns: Warring takes dig at Punjab govt

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ban on public display of weapons including songs as some people went with open display of guns in Moga on Friday.

Referring to a route march by some weapon-wielding people, Warring said: “These people have cocked a snook at the government by defying the ban within five days of its order”. He also questioned the AAP government’s credibility, stating it has lost all its authority as was evident from the way its ban was treated. “With the law and order situation deteriorating so badly in state, the AAP leadership was still preoccupied with Gujarat elections,” Warring said, cautioning the state government against taking the situation casually.