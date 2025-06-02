Bargari sacrilege: Justice denied, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay

AAP MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Sunday raked up the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and also raised questions over the integrity of his own party’s government on delivering justice. In a Facebook post, he shared a poster marking the sacrilege incident that took place at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot on June 1 and titled it “Justice Denied”. AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

“Today marks 10 years since the beadbi (sacrilege) incident. Till now, it has not been decided which court will hear the case — whether the district court of Faridkot or that of Chandigarh. The investigation by the relevant SIT also remains incomplete,” he mentioned.

He said, “Similarly, the sacrilege incident in Bargari in September and October 2015 shook all of Punjab. The situation in that case is no different. The Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases, which occurred on October 14, were also shelved.”

“Whenever I had the opportunity, I made every effort to raise this issue in the Punjab assembly. On October 9, 2021, after the high court’s order regarding the Kotkapura firing, I resigned from my IPS position,” he said.

According to Kunwar Vijay, “Three months later, after Kejriwal assured me of justice, I joined the Aam Aadmi Party. If AAP’s 92 MLAs were elected, the issue of sacrilege had big contribution to it. But today, I feel both ashamed and disheartened. In fact, I have faced constant oppression from the government machinery politically and if I am still alive today, it is only by God’s grace.”

“There is, however, some solace for me and for the people of Punjab that the main accused admitted his guilt before the Akal Takht on December 2, 2024”, he said.

A former IPS officer who headed the SIT probing post-sacrilege police firing incidents that killed two Sikh protesters in 2015, Kunwar Vijay is known for his dissenting voice and raised questions over the AAP government publicly in past.

He never misses an opportunity to take potshots at his party’s government in Punjab, particularly targeting chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Recently, Singh questioned the arrest of Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora in a graft case, alleging the legislator was often seen hosting members of Mann’s family. Prior to this, he had also criticised the state government over the deaths of 27 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Majitha sub-division of Amritsar.