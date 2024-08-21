Barnala docs allege corruption in civil surgeon’s office

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCSMA), Barnala, has filed a written complaint with the civil surgeon office highlighting rampant corruption wherein the doctors are being forced to shell out money for various routine works like forwarding their documents to the Punjab health department for NOC to appear for post-graduation, probation clearance, child care leave and earned leave. PCSMA, Barnala, has filed a written complaint with the civil surgeon office highlighting rampant corruption wherein the doctors are being forced to shell out money for various routine works like forwarding their documents to the Punjab health department for NOC to appear for post-graduation, probation clearance, child care leave and earned leave. (HT File)

Acknowledging the complaint, Barnala civil surgeon Dr Harinder Sharma said, “I have met the members of PCMSA and assured them that their complaint would be seriously looked into. I have changed the duty of the concerned staff member in my office against whom the allegations have been levelled. We are probing the matter.”

PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sarin said, “These procedural delays serve as breeding grounds for the deep-rooted corruption at various levels in the health department. All leaves, NOC, and probation cases should be available on the online government portal – i-HRMS.”