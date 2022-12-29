Barnala robbery: Five gang members held with 2 pistols

With the arrest of five persons along with two pistols, the district police claimed that a gang of robbers, who have allegedly robbed a father-son duo in Barnala, were nabbed on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Arwinder Singh of Lambwali village, Arshdeep Singh of Bajakhana, Mandeep Singh of Kotkapura, Lovepreet Singh and Gurbhinder Singh of Bargari in Faridkot district. The police have recovered a .32 country made pistols, a .315 bore country made pistol, three cartridges and ₹ 4.40 lakh from the possession of the accused.

Superintendent of police, Gagnesh Kumar said that police swung into action after getting a tip-off on the robbers’’ gang, which was preparing to carry out a robbery in Kotkapura. “The police have arrested five persons along with weapons. During interrogation, the accused have confessed that they had robbed ₹ 5 lakh from a father-son duo on gunpoint in Barnala on December 27. Out of the total robbed money, ₹ 4.40 lakh have been recovered from the accused. We are further interrogating the accused to find out if more persons were involved in the robbery,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for dacoity) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Kotkapura police station.