Barring drug accused from panchayat polls legally untenable: HP governor

In a fresh face-off, Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday questioned the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government’s proposal to bar individuals allegedly involved in drug-related cases from contesting the panchayat elections. The governor asserted that such a move would fail judicial scrutiny. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday questioned the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government’s proposal to bar individuals allegedly involved in drug-related cases from contesting the panchayat elections. (HT file photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the 78th Army Day celebrations at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla, Shukla said, “Such a decision will not be acceptable. No one can be held hostage. This matter will move into the legal domain and will become an issue for the courts.” He said that imposing blanket restrictions on individuals without due process or a final conviction would not be legally tenable.

The governor’s remarks come in the wake of a recent announcement by rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh, who stated that the government intends to disqualify those booked for trading in synthetic drugs, specifically ‘chitta’, from contesting the local body polls.

Recalling a previous interaction with panchayat representatives, Shukla said that he had already advised against such measures. He maintained that while the crusade against narcotics is a priority, it must be executed within the constitutional framework.

The friction over poll eligibility highlights the efforts of the state government to curb the growing drug abuse in the hills. Chitta, an adulterated form of heroin, has replaced traditional cannabis as the primary drug of abuse in Himachal. Once considered a transit point, the state has seen a surge in local consumption, particularly among the youth in Shimla, Solan, and Kullu districts. Official data shows a record number of arrests under the NDPS Act over the last two years, but the high rate of recidivism and the involvement of local kingpins in rural politics prompted the government to seek harsher deterrents, such as the proposed electoral ban.

Expressing concern over the drug abuse problem, Shukla said that administrative action alone is a “blunt tool” against the problem. “Without public awareness, this menace cannot be controlled. The administration alone is not capable of handling it. Public representatives and all sections of society must engage in continuous dialogue,” he said, adding that only a united front could make the state drug-free.

The governor declined to comment on ongoing political controversies, including the one sparked by PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh’s remarks against non-Himachali bureaucrats, saying such queries should be directed to the chief minister.