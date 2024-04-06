 Batala police arrest Amritsar-based couple with ₹30L fake currency - Hindustan Times
Batala police arrest Amritsar-based couple with 30L fake currency

ByHT Correspondent, Batala
Apr 06, 2024 08:52 AM IST

The cops recovered fake currencies of ₹500 denomination worth ₹30 lakh from their possession, said Ashwini Gotyal, senior superintendent of police.

The Batala Police on Friday busted a racket involved in the printing and circulation of fake Indian currency notes with the arrest of an Amritsar-based couple, officials said.

The accused in Batala police custody.
The arrested have been identified as Sukhbir Singh and his wife Gurinderjit Kaur, both residents of Tarsikke in Amritsar.

The SSP, while addressing a press conference here, said that following reliable information, police intercepted the couple in Batala and recovered 30 lakh fake currency notes of 500 denomination from their car.

The SSP said that the accused Sukhbir, who had worked with Corporate Bank in Amritsar, has a criminal background, and an FIR was registered against him for fraud of 2.5 crore. The accused has remained in jail as well, she added.

She said police teams also raided the accused’s house in Amritsar and recovered equipment and items used to print the currency.

Police have recovered 10 bundles of white papers for printing new fake currency, a lamination machine for fitting wire in currency, an HP Colour Printer, a paper cutter, a drier and a sheet of wire from their house. Two cars have also been seized, the SSP added.

The SSP said further investigations are on to trace backwards and forward linkages.

Saturday, April 06, 2024
