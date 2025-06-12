Search Search
Bathinda: Decomposed body of woman found inside car

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 12, 2025 09:32 AM IST

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a car parked inside the Adesh Hospital at Bhucho in Bathinda on Wednesday evening

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a car parked inside the Adesh Hospital at Bhucho in Bathinda on Wednesday evening.

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said that prima facie, it appears that the body was dumped in the car after the victim’s death.

“Following a clue, the Ludhiana police have been contacted to verify the identity of the victim. The woman appears to be middle-aged. Due to the decomposition of the body, the presence of any injury mark could not be ascertained. The body has been sent for autopsy,” the SP said.

Police were alerted after people noticed a foul smell emanating from a car suspected to have been abandoned in the parking lot.

Police teams are also verifying the owner of the car, the SP added.

