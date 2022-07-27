Bathinda police yet to fix responsibility of staff in weapons missing case

: More than two months after the incidents of three weapons going missing from Dialpura police station came to light, the Bathinda district police is yet to fix the responsibility of its staff responsible for the serious breach of protocol.

A special investigation team (SIT) of superintendent of police (SP) Tarun Rattan and deputy SP of Phul Satnam Singh was constituted in the second week of June to probe into the matter. Rattan and Satnam were transferred out of Bathinda recently.

Sources claimed the investigation was completed but the Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian was yet to receive the report for unspecified reasons.

All these weapons were licensed and were deposited at the rural police station in the past few years for different reasons. The laxity has caused much embarrassment to the police as one of these pistols deposited at the rural police station was recovered from a drug peddler.

However, no case has been registered so far.

SSP Elenchezian did not respond to the text messages and phone calls. Phul DSP Aawant Dhaliwal also remained unavailable.

According to police sources, it was suspected that more weapons may have gone missing from the police custody as no one took notice of the missing articles.

Dialpura SHO Harnek Singh said no instruction has been received to register a case in the crime.

“There was certainly involvement of a staff posted at the police station. Senior officials are conducting the investigation,” said Singh, who was recently posted at Dialpura.

According to sources, on May 27, Bathinda’s crime investigation agency arrested one Ritik Khanna with drugs and a .32 bore pistol. During the investigation, it was found that the weapon belonged to one Pritam Singh of Bhagta Bhai Ka town, and he had surrendered it at the Dialpura police station.

The first incident of a weapon going missing from police custody was reported in May.

“A family from Kotha Guru Ka village had submitted a weapon after the death of the licensee (in 2021). When the deceased’s son (Manjinder Singh) approached the police station to get it back, the pistol was found exchanged,” HT reported it on June 11 quoting the then Dialpura SHO Darpan Ahluwalia, a probationer IPS officer.

Police sources said the third complaint was made by one Bhajan Singh of Jalal village.

“Before going to Canada in 2020, the complainant’s son deposited his weapon with the police. Later, the family decided to sell the weapon and Bhajan secured the power of attorney for its disposal. As per the complaint, he submitted an application to get back the weapon in March this year, but it was not spotted in police custody,” said an official privy to the development.