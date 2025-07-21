‘Bathinda-AIIMS being charged commercially for power’: Anurag slams AAP

Anurag Thakur, BJP parliamentarian from Himachal’s Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday charged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with levying commercial rates for electricity consumed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Thakur, who was in Bathinda to attend the AIIMS governing body meeting, told reporters that he was shocked to learn that the Punjab government is treating the central institute like factories. Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur interacting with mediapersons during a press conference in Bathinda on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

“AIIMS is playing a crucial role in catering to the healthcare services to the Malwa region of Punjab and adjoining states of Haryana and Rajasthan. Instead of extending assistance to AIIMS, the state government is terming the healthcare institute offering affordable and quality treatment as a commercial entity,” said the former Union minister.

Thakur said that after an official meeting, he met patients to learn about the hardships they faced. “They highlighted issues with the smooth availability of medicines at the AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) pharmacy. I assured them to take up the matter with the central authorities for its redressal,” he said.

Demanding withdrawal of the AAP government’s land pooling scheme, Thakur termed the policy as a scam.

Without naming anyone, he said the state government was being run by AAP leaders who were “rejected” by people of Delhi.

Thakur said the AAP government has failed to fulfil its poll promise of ₹1,000 to each woman despite it having completed more than three years in the state.

Thakur also held a meeting with BJP workers, asking them to strengthen the party to form the next government in the state. To a question on alliance for the 2027 assembly polls in Punjab, he said the BJP’s vote bank has been rising consistently. “You will see a wave in favour of the BJP as people have seen the Congress and the AAP. Now, the BJP is the only alternative,” he added. (With PTI inputs)