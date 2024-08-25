Beep, beep: Make way for AI-driven traffic management system in Chandigarh

Utilising artificial intelligence, Chandigarh Police have announced the development of a platform to address one of the city’s most pressing issues—traffic congestion. By analysing heat maps and historical traffic data, the platform, announced by Chandigarh police, will identify congestion hotspots, allowing for strategic planning and improvement of traffic conditions. (HT Photo)

Coming up with the cooperation of National Informatics Centre, the new system will connect real-time data from Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras to traffic officials, enabling swift action on traffic congestion, accidents, stolen vehicle detection and other critical incidents.

Leveraging data from platforms like Google Maps, the control room will detect traffic congestion in real-time and despatch information to nearby officers to clear the blockage within a set timeframe.

Also, by analysing heat maps and historical traffic data, the platform will identify congestion hotspots, allowing for strategic planning and improvement of traffic conditions.

Without a real-time monitoring system, there was a significant delay in detecting and responding to traffic incidents such as accidents, roadblocks or sudden congestion as the management relied heavily on manual processes.

Digital attendance

To make sure that traffic personnel are present in their assigned locations for effective traffic management, especially during peak hours or at accident-prone intersections, the platform will digitise their attendance using an e-attendance system, paired with GPS geofencing technology.

A new feature will allow citizens to dial 112 for traffic-related information. The e-attendance module will then allow despatching of nearby traffic personnel for immediate assistance.

AI chatbot

Traffic police will also employ a Generative AI Large Language Model (LLM) chatbot, which commuters can use to directly report road issues like potholes and malfunctioning traffic signals.

The chatbot will also provide information about Chandigarh Traffic Police services. This will help citizens to report road hazards in real-time such as a large pothole on a busy road that could cause accidents, especially for two-wheelers.

Through the chatbot, commuters can also enquire about current traffic diversions or road closures, and seek assistance during emergencies, such as a vehicle breakdown.

Until now, information about traffic diversions and road blockages, especially during situations like heavy rainfall, was primarily shared on social media platforms.

To ensure the safety and swift passage of VVIPs, roads are often temporarily closed or traffic is halted along their route. This causes significant traffic congestion, leading to delays for commuters and disruptions to normal traffic flow.

To resolve this issue, the control room will be equipped with extensive facilities to monitor traffic congestion, manage officer duties, and oversee VVIP vehicle movements in real-time. The platform will also integrate ambulance movement data with the control room and traffic police, ensuring clear routes and efficient passage during emergencies.

Traffic-specific gadgets with e-challan provisions will be introduced to facilitate on-the-spot digital fine collection for traffic violations.

“By embracing digital solutions and real-time data, we aim to create a responsive and adaptive traffic management system that meets the needs of our growing city,” said Sumer Pratap Singh, SSP (Traffic), Chandigarh.