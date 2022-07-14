Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City’s Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, Hari Ram, a native of Madhya Pradesh, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar.
Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday. Officials said that his body was found in the debris, after a joint team started clearing the remains late evening.
Sub-district magistrate SDM (city) Hitesh Kumar Meena said soon after the incident, several teams of administration, police, municipality, PWD and others reached the site near Jalbera Road, adding, “It was informed by the inhabitants that a man was missing and later his body was found. Further enquiry will be undertaken as per a report from the civil surgeon.”
Meena said the remaining part of the building had been sealed for public safety. “On Thursday, officials from the civic body and PWD will inspect its structure stability and will take further action accordingly. Similar surveys will be conducted in other buildings in the same lane that have also been sealed,” the SDM said.
-
Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher
In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife. The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.
-
Firing at Panchkula cafe: Manager arrested for violating deadline
Over a week after a Ludhiana resident shot at a man outside Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 around 4 am on July 3, police have arrested the cafe's manager for running the establishment beyond the permissible deadline of 2 am. The manager, identified as Vijay Sharma, is a resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur.
-
CHB to offer new licences to heirs of deceased Small Flats allottees
UT adviser and Chandigarh Housing Board chairperson Dharam Pal announced that in cases where both the allottees, husband and wife have expired, after the allotment of Small Flats, a fresh licence will be created in favour of the surviving heirs, subject to them fulfilling requisite conditions. CHB initiates eviction drive An eviction drive was carried out by CHB in Dadumajra and Sector 38-West on Wednesday.
-
Neck-deep in complaints of overgrown trees, Mohali MC swings into action
Days after the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent, wherein a Class 10 student lost her life, the municipal corporation of Mohali finds itself neck-deep in complaints regarding overgrown and dangerous trees. In the past five days, the civic body has received around 50 such complaints and started a drive to cut overgrown and 52 additional dead trees, identified in various parts of the city.
-
Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant for society’s progress: Guv
Freedom from chaos prevailing in the world is possible only through adopting the teachings of Lord Buddha, said governor Anandiben Patel at an event organised at Sarnath on 'Ashadh Purnima Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day' on Wednesday. “Buddhism crossed the borders of India and spread in various countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra and today it is the fourth largest religion in the world,” she said.
