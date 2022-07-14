Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse

A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City’s Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, Hari Ram, a native of Madhya Pradesh, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar.

Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday. Officials said that his body was found in the debris, after a joint team started clearing the remains late evening.

Sub-district magistrate SDM (city) Hitesh Kumar Meena said soon after the incident, several teams of administration, police, municipality, PWD and others reached the site near Jalbera Road, adding, “It was informed by the inhabitants that a man was missing and later his body was found. Further enquiry will be undertaken as per a report from the civil surgeon.”

Meena said the remaining part of the building had been sealed for public safety. “On Thursday, officials from the civic body and PWD will inspect its structure stability and will take further action accordingly. Similar surveys will be conducted in other buildings in the same lane that have also been sealed,” the SDM said.