Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Belgian paraglider dies after mid-air crash at Bir Billing

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 30, 2024 11:04 AM IST

The accident involved two foreign solo pilots who collided while airborne and crash-landed; the other pilot, a Polish national, has been injured

A foreign paragliding pilot on Tuesday lost his life as he crashed after a mid-air collision with another pilot shortly after taking off at Bir Billing.

The solo paragilder clashed with another pilot mid-air. (File)
The solo paragilder clashed with another pilot mid-air. (File)

The accident involved two foreign solo pilots who collided while airborne and crash-landed. Police officials confirmed that one pilot, Patrice Feyaerts, who is a Belgian national, had lost his life in the incident. The other pilot, who is a Polish national, was injured in the mishap.

The incident occurred around 1 pm and according to police officials, both the pilots were free fliers. After the incident, the police launched a rescue operation while locals also offered help in tracing the paragliders.

Notably, three foreign paragliders who took off from Bir Billing had last week been rescued by using a chopper after they were stranded in the high-altitude mountains of Kullu district.

A paragliding accident had in April claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in the high hills of Dhauladhar range. She had taken off from Bir-Billing, flying and reportedly crash-landed near Thati village in Baijnath tehsil.

Bir-Billing, the world’s second highest paragliding site, is ranked among the top paragliding sites of the world and attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts from across the world every year.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //