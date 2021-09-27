Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Bandh: Farmers hold peaceful protest in Haryana
Protesters blocking the rail track near Sonepat station in Haryana on Monday in response to the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha against the farm laws. (HT Photo)
Bharat Bandh: Farmers hold peaceful protest in Haryana

Highways from Rohtak to Delhi, Hisar and Chandigarh blocked for 10 hours; rail traffic hit due to protests in Sonepat and Jind
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 04:51 PM IST

The 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to mark one year of the Centre’s farm laws passed off peacefully in Haryana and evoked a total response in Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani and Jind districts.

Most traders kept their business establishments closed in solidarity.

Security was beefed up at Singhu and Tikri borders where farmers have been camping for almost a year. Entry and exit gates of metro stations from Tikri to Bahadurgarh were closed, inconveniencing commuters headed for Delhi.

Farmers assembled at Rohad toll plaza and blocked the Rohtak-Delhi highway with trucks and tractors, while other groups blocked the Rohtak-Chandigarh highway near Makrauli village. The Hisar-Chandigarh highway was blocked near Kandela village in Jind and the Hisar-Rohtak highway was blocked near Madina toll plaza in Meham.

The protesters sat on rail tracks in Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Fatehgarh in Dadri and at Ramayana toll plaza in Hisar.

Bus stands of Hisar, Rohtak, Jind and Sonepat wore a deserted look, and many buses were seen parked at the bus terminus itself.

Commuters used village link roads to reach their destinations.

SKM leader Inderjit Singh said, “Shopkeepers and small factory owners also shut their establishments in support of farmers till 4pm. We occupied highways and rail tracks to raise our voice though medical staff and ambulances were allowed passage.”

