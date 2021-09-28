Bharat Bandh leads to traffic disruptions in HP

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the three contentious farm laws evoked a partial response in Himachal Pradesh with reports of traffic disruptions on the state borders and Shimla town.

Most of the shops and commercial establishments in the state remained open while various farm unions staged peaceful protests in HP.

Himachal SKM members blocked the traffic at Victory Tunnel in Shimla and raised slogans against the central and state governments.

The president of Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha, Kuldeep Tanwar, said that farmers have been agitating for the past over nine months but the central government is still ignoring their demands.

“The farmers’ unions have been protesting against this adamant attitude of the central government and seek withdrawal of the three farm laws, which are not in favour of farmers but would benefit the friends of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Speaking in the context of Himachal, Tanwar said the apple farmers were in deep crises as they were not getting reasonable price for their produce.

The state government has failed to provide a relief to the farmers of HP. He said the HP government should implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and fix minimum support price (MSP) for apple crop on the analogy of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the state farmers also demand the government to procure apple, barley, maize and wheat crops through National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.

He said the farmers’ movement will continue till the government repeals the three “anti-farmer” laws.

Tanwar said a joint forum of all farmers’ unions, eight trade unions and students’ organisations participated in the bandh.

Various farm unions led by CPIM legislator Rakesh Singha also blocked the NH at Theog.

The protest, however, remained peaceful.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy traffic jam on the Himalayan Expressway after the farm unions blocked the highway at Chandimandir in Panchkula, Haryana. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Himachal side too.

The farmers also staged protests in other parts of the state, including Dharamshala.