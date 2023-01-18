Taking to the road was our only way out against suppression: Rahul in HP

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his Bharat Jodo Yatra was a march against the hatred, violence and fear being spread in the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Malot village in Indora subdivision of Kangra district bordering Punjab during his yatra’s Himachal leg, Rahul said, “They are pitting one brother against the other, one religion against the other, one caste against the other and one language against the other.”

Claiming that taking to the road was the only way out, he said, “Our voices were being suppressed in the Parliament. Our mics would be turned off and the camera which should show the proceedings of the Parliament focused on the Speaker or any cabinet minister.”

“We tried to raise our voice against demonetisation, flaws in GST and Agnipath implementation, but were not allowed to speak,” he added.

The media, he claimed, never raised the issue of common masses so that door was also found closed.

He said there was government pressure on the judiciary, CBI, income tax department and other central agencies.

Thanking his supporters, Rahul said, “You loved and supported the yatra because you know this is not a country for hatred and violence, but love.”

The former Congress president said his march allowed him and other participants to know the problems of farmers, pain of labourers and fear among the youth about their future in a better way.

Rahul also praised people of Himachal and said, “You people have the strength, but at the same time are peace loving.”

Heaping praises on Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rahul said, “I have full confidence that his government would to good work in the hill state.”

Sukhu said, “The government has fulfilled the promise of Old Pension Scheme in its first cabinet meet and is committed to fulfilling all other promises the Congress made to the people of the state.”

Earlier in the morning, the rally entered Himachal at Milwan where it was joined by CM Sukhu, AICC in-charge of Himachal Rajiv Shukla, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri.

After the flag-handover ceremony at Ghatot, Rahul visited historic Kathgarh temple — a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati — near Indora and offered prayers.

The yatra covered a 24km stretch, 18km of which was in Himachal, before re-entering Punjab near Pathankot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON