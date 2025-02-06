Bholath woman paid 1 cr to reunite with husband in US

Lovepreet Kaur, 30, of Bholath in Kapurthala district left for the United States along with her 10-year-old son on January 2 but was caught by US customs and border protection force while crossing the border through Mexico. Security beefed up outside the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

She was attempting to reunite with her husband, who is already in US for the past few years, but the reunion couldn’t happen.

As per the family, the duo had spent ₹1.05 crore to agents to reach the US via donkey route through Latin America.

“The duo first reached Dubai on January 2. From Dubai, they boarded a flight to Moscow before entering Latin American countries. Their trip was via Honduras, Guatemala and were finally caught attempting to enter the US via Mexico,” Nishan Singh, village sarpanch said, adding, “The family is in utter shock both psychologically and financially.”

Her in-laws, who own nearly six acres of agricultural property, had gone to Amritsar to receive them back. However, the family has been reluctant to speak to the media. Her brother-in-law Baljinder Singh said: “They have no clue about what happened as we haven’t met Lovepreet and her son yet”.

Baljinder also requested mediapersons not to disclose the exact name of the village to avoid social stigma.

Her sister-in-law Suman said the family didn’t have any information about the travel agents.

“Lovepreet’s husband informed the family about the detention and provided information that they were being deported,” she said.

The sarpanch said Lovepreet’s husband arranged the majority of the funds from the US, while the family took a loan on the agricultural property.

“We didn’t have the exact information on the loan taken by the family,” the sarpanch added.