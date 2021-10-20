Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bid to withdraw 1.2 crore from Chandigarh MC account using forged cheques
Bid to withdraw 1.2 crore from Chandigarh MC account using forged cheques

Chandigarh MC’s chief accountant officer reported that an unidentified person had presented two forged cheques at Bank of Baroda
The forgery of cheques was detected after the manager got suspicious. On checking, it also came to fore that an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28.51 lakh had already been withdrawn from Bank of Baroda, Sector 37, on October 11. (AFP)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The police have booked an unidentified person who tried to withdraw 1.2 crore from the account of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) through forged cheques.

The case was registered on the complaint of MC chief accountant officer, Virender Singh Thakur. He reported that an unidentified person had presented two forged cheques at Bank of Baroda, Sector 37, and tried to withdraw an amount of 98 lakh and 22 lakh through these cheques on October 18, 2021.

The forgery of cheques was detected after the manager got suspicious. On checking, it also came to fore that an amount of 28.51 lakh had already been withdrawn from Bank of Baroda, Sector 37, on October 11, with the help of a forged cheque.

A case of cheating and forgery was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are now trying to trace the accused.

