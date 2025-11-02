Bike-borne assailants open fire at realtor’s car in Mohali

Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a real estate dealer’s car near Airport Road in Mohali on late Friday night. The businessman and his friend narrowly escaped the attack. After the realtor informed the Mohali police, a team from the Sadar station reached the spot and recovered an empty bullet case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the victim, Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Sunny Enclave, runs a real estate company named Balaji Estate near UK Bank on Desu Majra Road. Around 10 pm, he was travelling to Palheri village in his Hyundai i10 car with his friend Jasjit Singh when the shooting occurred.

As their car reached Sector 123, two masked men on a motorcycle intercepted them and suddenly opened fire. One bullet hit the car’s front bumper below the headlight. The duo ducked under the seats to save themselves and sped ahead. The attackers fled toward Mullanpur, firing as they escaped, Sharma narrated in his complaint.

After Dheeraj informed the police, a team from the Sadar station reached the spot and recovered an empty bullet case.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The complainant claimed that two persons intercepted them to talk and then opened fire. We are investigating the case and verifying the sequence of events. Based on the findings, an FIR will be registered.”

Police have started scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects.