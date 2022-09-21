Biker dies after collision with truck in Jalandhar

One person was killed after a motorcycle collided with a truck on the old Hoshiarpur road in Jalandhar on Tuesday. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Amit Narula.

The nephew of the deceased, Binny Narula said they received a call from the hospital that their uncle met with an accident and when they reached the hospital, they got to know that he had died. Amit was going to work when his bike collided with the truck, he said.

ASI Des Raj said, “We got the information about the collision of a bike with a truck in which the biker died on the spot.” He was a resident of the Gopal Nagar area and the incident happened near Gulmarg city on the old Hoshiarpur road. Police have also arrested the truck driver and necessary action is being taken against him.

Amrik Singh, a local shopkeeper, said accidents were common on the road as it was in a bad shape. Potholes dotted the road.