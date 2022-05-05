Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali.
The motorcyclist was identified as Vivek Sharma, a resident of Phase 11.
Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When he reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead. The car driver fled from the scene, but a passer-by jotted down the registration number of the vehicle.
Singh said the car driver, who had been booked under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, will be arrested soon.
In the second case, an unidentified paraplegic beggar was mowed down by a canter near Shaheed Udam Singh Colony Light Point on Airport Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Industrial Area police station in charge sub-inspector Satwinder Singh said they had moved the body to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, where it will remain in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali.
Chandigarh records 6.2 mm rain after a dry spell of 67 days
City residents' long wait for a decent rain spell ended on Wednesday with 6.2 mm rain, which caused the mercury to drop by 3.4 degrees, providing respite from the scorching heat. Due to the change in weather, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7C on Tuesday to 33.3C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 29.5C to 26.3C, but was 4.8 notches above normal.
Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur
A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur's mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head. According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper.
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Endless wait for concrete tenancy reforms continues
In a city where nearly half of the population lives in rented accommodations, which is almost double the national average for urban areas, the Chandigarh administration has failed to put in place an up-to-date and city-centric Tenancy Act. The slow-grinding policy formulation machinery of the UT administration, which started the process for an updated Tenancy Act nearly seven years ago, has yet to effect the reforms.
