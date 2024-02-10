 Bindal attacks Congress over poor fiscal health during UPA govt - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bindal attacks Congress over poor fiscal health during UPA govt

Bindal attacks Congress over poor fiscal health during UPA govt

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 10, 2024 08:49 PM IST

Bindal highlighted the inflation rate, which he said soared during the UPA regime, along with a decrease in productivity.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Bindal launched a scathing attack on the Congress, blaming them for the economic woes faced by India during their tenure from 2004 to 2014.

Rajeev Bindal (HT File)
Bindal criticised the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s handling of the economy, citing a white paper presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. He alleged that the “mismanagement and corruption in the UPA government under leadership of Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi led to a decline in the country’s economic health.”

Bindal highlighted the inflation rate, which he said soared during the UPA regime, along with a decrease in productivity. He pointed that multiple scams, including the 2G, 3G, Adarsh and coal scams, totaling around 20 lakh crore, which tarnished the country’s image and worsened its economic state.

Comparing the Congress era to the current government’s tenure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bindal emphasised the significant improvements made, including reducing inflation and increasing GDP growth rates. He praised the Modi government’s focus on infrastructure development, with a notable increase in capital investment from 16% to over 28%.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
