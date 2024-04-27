Bindal ridicules Congress for cursing BJP over development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Bindal termed chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government as the “government in back gear”. Bharatiya Janata Party president Rajeev Bindal addressing a press conference in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“While cursing the BJP, the CM has forgotten that at present there is a Congress government in the state and not the BJP,” said Bindal addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He said the nervousness and problems of the present state government are visible. “The chief minister, deputy chief minister and Congress leaders of the state spend their entire time abusing the BJP from morning till evening,” said Bindal, adding that the government raised ₹20,0000 crore loan in the past 15 months but so far not a single employment has been generated.

“No health institutions have been opened and no educational institute was set up in 14 months. Today, Congress has nothing to say in front of the public due to which they want to garner sympathy by cursing the BJP,” he added.

“A ridiculous situation has arisen for the first time in the state that the ruling party is expecting development from the Opposition,” said Bindal.

He castigated the government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “In the tenure of one and a half years, there is no corner of the state from Chamba to Una where crimes against women, incidents of broad daylight robbery and gang wars are stopping,” said Bindal, while he went on to count the rising crime graph in the state.

“Criminals are getting a free hand and security personnel deployed for security are becoming victims of assault every day. We want to ask the CM about the brutal murder of a Dalit youth in Chamba, harassment of a woman in his area, and rape of a 4-year-old girl in Shimla, but to date, neither the CM has gone to a single place to express condolences nor has he been able to get justice for the victims,” he added.