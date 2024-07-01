BJP daydreaming of coming back to power using lies: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while canvassing for Congress’ Dehra assembly bypoll candidate and his wife Kamlesh Thakur on Sunday accused the leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur of being “addicted” to lying. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed during his rally at Dehra, Himachal. (HT)

Launching an attack on Jai Ram and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Sukhu said they were daydreaming of coming back by resorting to lies.

“Earlier, Jai Ram Thakur kept claiming that the BJP government will be formed in Himachal on June 4, but his statement proved to be false. Now, he is making a mockery of himself among the public by giving new dates for the formation of a BJP government in the state,” he said.

The CM said former MLA Hoshyar Singh should tell the people of Dehra why he resigned as a legislator and why he was contesting the by-election to become an MLA again, adding, “He resigned under pressure. He was only concerned about his hotels and resorts and never came to me to discuss public welfare.”

Sukhu said Congress has 38 MLAs in the assembly and the BJP was not going to come to power under any circumstances.

“Under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojna, around 1,000 women under the Dehra assembly Rconstituency have received two instalments of the ₹1,500 pension and the work of checking the remaining forms is going on,” Sukhu said, adding that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the development of Dehra.

Govt machinery being misused: Sanjay Sharma

BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, meanwhile, accused the CM of creating an atmosphere of terror in Dehra to ensure his wife’s win.

He said government machinery was being misused as police force has been deployed at all the entry points of Dehra and vehicles are being checked due to which the people coming and going daily are facing difficulties.

Cong put bypoll burden on state: Anurag

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, meanwhile, campaigned for the BJP’s Hamirpur bypoll candidate Ashish Sharma, accusing the Congress government of being arrogant.

“These bypolls should have been held with the Lok Sabha elections, but the Congress did not do so due to fear of defeat. Congress has put an additional burden on the state in the form of three by-elections,” he said.