BJP debunks J&K CM’s claim on ‘worst form of govt in UT’

Jammu and Kashmir leader of opposition Sunil Sharma hit out at chief minister Omar Abdullah over his statement that a Union Territory with an assembly is the “worst form” of government, and said that the CM is stressed that there is no place for him in this democracy, where his workers get a free hand for corruption. Opposition leaders raising slogans during the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Sharma said, “Democracy in this state has ended terrorism, stone-pelting, hooliganism, brought transparency, financial reforms. Omar Abdullah is stressed that there is no place for him in this democracy, where his workers got a free hand for corruption and causing disturbance. It was his government where the district president was made the district commissioner, and the tehsil president was made the tehsildar. If we expose him, he will not be able to stay here.”

On Friday, Abdullah said that a Union Territory with an assembly is the “worst form” of government in the country, adding that the country should either have only states or only UTs.

BJP MLA Sharma said, “The new system (UT with legislature) brought transparency and much-needed reforms in governance. On the other hand, the NC had a system of selling jungles, contracts, land and jobs. Therefore, Omar is now feeling suffocated.”

He said that new system of governance has ended the monopoly of the NC. “Their system of misgovernance has ended now. If we start exposing misdeeds the NC committed in the past three decades then several skeletons would tumble out,” he added.

Sharma said that in the new system, the elected government should have a seamless coordination with Raj Bhavan.

The leader of Opposition also made it clear that BJP was committed to restoring statehood.