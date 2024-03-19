BJP files code of conduct violation complaint against Congress in Himachal

Leader of opposition in the assembly Jairam Thakur on Monday accused the Congress government of violating the model code of conduct in the state. He said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the State Election Commission alleging that forms to get ₹1,500 per month are being filled in the offices of the block development office and panchayats to woo the voters. BJP leader and former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of violating the model code of conduct. (HT File)

“Congress wants to gain public support by cheating the people of the state. That is why as soon as elections come, it makes big talks and announcements, gives false guarantees only to forget them after the elections,” Thakur said.

This is the first complaint for the code of conduct violation in the state after the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16. Thakur said the forms in question were filled before the last assembly elections also but the guarantee was never fulfilled.

The former CM added that Congress should not forget that the politics of lies and deceit can only take them so far.

Hitting out at the party over the ten guarantees made in the lead-up to the 2022 assembly elections, he said, “One of those guarantees was ₹1,500 per month to the women of the state aged between 18 to 60 years. For this, the Congress leaders had also got fake forms filled.”

He went on to criticise the government’s announcement for the scheme without making a provision in the annual budget that was passed last month. “Even after the implementation of the code of conduct, efforts are being made by the Congress government to cheat such women,” the leader said.

Thakur said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is guaranteeing the Lok Sabha elections. That is why the people of Himachal Pradesh will give a huge majority to BJP.