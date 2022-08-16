Ludhiana | BJP leader stages protest over erratic water supply in ward number 31
Lambasting the municipal corporation (MC) for its alleged failure in resolving the problem of erratic water supply in ward number 31 for around two months, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Shukla staged a symbolic protest by holding empty water buckets outside the MC’s Zone-C office on Gill road on Tuesday.
Stating that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city, Shukla said two of them staged the symbolic protest on Tuesday and if the authorities failed to resolve the issue, the public would be forced to move on roads.
Shukla said a number of complaints have been submitted with the MC officials in the past, but to no avail. “The supply has been hit in Sunder Nagar, New Sunder Nagar, Gill colony, among other areas and the public has to suffer due to erratic water supply in this scorching heat,” he said, adding that a memorandum was also submitted with MC zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur.
Meanwhile, MC executive engineer Parshotam Singh said, “A tubewell developed a snag in the area and the MC is working on the tender process to install a new tubewell. Further, a water supply line was also being shifted in the area due to which the supply might have been affected for two-three days. Water tanks are being sent to those areas. It is a baseless claim that the supply has been hit for two months.”
Day after launch patients throng mohalla clinics but return dejected
The state government's healthcare project received a rousing response on the first day as residents turned up in large numbers for their medical check-up at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics. Resident resent delay Residents resented the delay in the treatment being offered to patients.
Delhi feels wind in its hair: Moist easterlies on cloudy day cool city
A strong atmospheric depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and central Rajasthan made its influence felt in the Capital, sending moist easterly winds that led to overcast skies in the morning, gusty winds that reached speeds of 55km per hour in places, and short but intense spells of rain. The depression gradually weakened on Tuesday evening, and that could mean less rainfall on Wednesday,the India Meteorological Department said, adding that the skies could remain overcast.
“Rice puller” metal fraud: Suspended Pune cop held for duping over 200 people
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a suspended police sub inspector for duping around 200 people from Pune, Belgaum, Dharwad, Bengaluru, Aurangabad and Nashik regions on pretext of selling a rare “rice puller” metal or “copper iridium”. The prime suspect, identified as Robert Ubaldo Rosario (55), along with others, made fake promises of Rs 500 crore as investment returns for procuring the “RP” metal.
Ludhiana | Dholewal Military Station gets state-of-the-art sectional hospital
Vajra Corps general officer commanding lieutenant general Devendra Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-bedded section hospital to provide timely and quality medical services to the troops and their families at the Dholewal Military Station. Sharma commended the efforts of brigadier Neeraj Sharma, station commander, brigadier Amit Sharma and major Rahul Mahajan, officer-in-charge of the section hospital for the early completion of the project.
VB files case for allotting transportation tenders on fake vehicle registration numbers, 1 held
Ludhiana The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram and Company as well as officials of the state food and civil supplies department and employees of procurement agencies concerned for committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district. Accused proprietor Telu Ram of Udhanwal village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau range, Ludhiana.
