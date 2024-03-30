 BJP MP Jugal Kishore files papers for Jammu Lok Sabha seat - Hindustan Times
BJP MP Jugal Kishore files papers for Jammu Lok Sabha seat

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Mar 31, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Accompanied by his supporters, Jugal Kishore Sharma filed the papers before the district election officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya

Seeking a third consecutive term from the Jammu Lok Sabha seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jugal Kishore Sharma on Saturday filed his nomination. He had won from the Jammu seat on a BJP mandate in 2014 and 2019 general elections.

BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma (right) with Union minister Anurag Thakur in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)
Accompanied by his supporters, Sharma filed the papers before the district election officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other party leaders were present on the occasion.Soon after filing his nomination papers, Sharma addressed a rally.

Talking to mediapersons, he said, “the overwhelming response of the people shows that BJP would win these general elections with full majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular leader of India and we are confident that the people would make him PM again”.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said that Article 370 was repealed only because of the strong BJP government at the Centre.

“The special affection of the PM towards J&K gets reflected in abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A. Terrorism, stone pelting and separatism have ended under the BJP rule. There is a reduction of 75% in terrorism, 81% in killing of locals and almost 50% in killing of security forces personnel. This is possible because of a strong BJP government at the Centre,” Thakur added.

He also attributed all round development in J&K to PM Modi.

The people of Jammu sent two MPs, Jugal Kishore and Dr Jitendra Singh, to the parliament and PM Modi has ensured all round development in J&K, he said.

The Jammu Lok Sabha seat is among the 88 constituencies across the country going to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

The last date to file nominations is April 4 and the papers will be scrutinised on April 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8, official said.

The Congress has announced its working J&K president and former minister Raman Bhalla as its candidate from Jammu. Bhalla will file his papers on April 2.

Jugal Kishore had won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jammu constituency.

He won 2019 elections with a margin of 3,02,875 votes, securing 8,58,066 votes against Raman Bhalla’s 5,55,191 votes.

J&K has five Lok Sabha seats, three in Kashmir Valley and two in Jammu.

In 2014, Jugal Kishore defeated Congress candidate Madan Lal Sharma.

Sharma, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, remained a two-time MLA from Nagrota before becoming the president of J&K unit of the BJP in 2012.

