News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP to hold statewide stir against Congress today:Sunil Jakhar

BJP to hold statewide stir against Congress today:Sunil Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2023 05:52 AM IST

Taking a dig at the Opposition party, the BJP chief said ₹300 crores found stashed in bags is not a random incident

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the tax raids at Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dheeraj Sahu’s premises revealed the true face and character of the party as well as of INDIA Bloc.

In a statement, Jakhar said the huge cache of black money discovered is just a tip of the iceberg and the BJP would be holding statewide demonstrations against the Congress on Saturday. The district presidents have been instructed to hold massive protests against this blatant corruption.

Taking a dig at the Opposition party, the BJP chief said 300 crores found stashed in bags is not a random incident. This money was probably going to be used for the ensuing Parliament election coming early 2024.

