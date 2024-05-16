BJP will end reservation if voted to power: Kejriwal

Amritsar Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann pay obeisance at the Golden Temple before holding a roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that if voted to majority in Lok Sabha polls, it will end reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs and finish the Constitution.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kejriwal started his Punjab tour on Thursday by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar before leading a roadshow in favour of party candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in the company of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Referring to the BJP’s “400 paar” slogan, Kejriwal said: “We asked why they need 400 seats. They said (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji wants to do many big works. But we found out that Modi ji wants to end reservation, which was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Addressing people gathered for the roadshow that commenced from Lahori Gate in the holy city, Kejriwal said elections will no longer be held in the country if the BJP is re-elected. “It (BJP) has done complete planning. If it gets a majority, it will end reservation for SC, ST, OBC and finish the Constitution. There will not be elections again and there will be dictatorship in the country,” the AAP leader said.

He also urged the people to vote for the AAP if they don’t want him to return to jail. Referring to the BJP, Kejriwal said the saffron party leaders are saying he will have to go to jail after 20 days.

“Whether I go back to jail or not depends upon you. If you press the ‘jhadoo’ (AAP’s election symbol) button, I will not need to go to jail,” Kejriwal said.

“When you press the ‘jhadoo button, remember that you are pressing it to save the Constitution and the country,” he added.

On May 10, the apex court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, and directed him to surrender on June 2.

The Delhi CM was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

“The AAP is only fighting the BJP and that is why it is after us,” Kejriwal said, adding: “They have put our big leaders in jail. But jail is not a problem for us. For us, the country and the Constitution are supreme.”

The AAP leader said he was thinking why the BJP put him in jail. “What was my fault? I am a small person. Our party is a small party. My fault is that we made electricity free in Delhi and Punjab and that is why I was sent to jail,” he said.

“My fault is that I arranged good education for your children, built good schools for your children, my fault is that I made the future of your children. My fault is giving free electricity to the people,” said the AAP convener.

“I am a sugar patient. For the last 20 years, I have been suffering from severe diabetes. For the last 10 years, I have been on insulin. I am given 52 units of insulin daily. When I went to Tihar jail, they stopped my insulin injection for 15 days. My sugar level reached above 300, sometimes 350. If a person’s sugar remains high for a long time, his liver and kidneys get damaged,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said: “After coming out of jail, Kejriwal came to the holy land of Amritsar to pray for our country.” He said as a cabinet minister of Punjab, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal freed 10,000 acres of illegally encroached land from the influential people. He will raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament and will get Punjab’s pending funds released. Mann urged people to elect Dhaliwal as their representative with a huge margin.

The CM said that in Delhi they say “25 May, BJP gai” and in Punjab we say “Punjab banega hero, iss baar 13-0”.