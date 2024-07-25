Interview | BJP will make a strong comeback in Chandigarh MC elections, says Dharinder Tayal

Dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Lok Sabha election debacle in Chandigarh as a “matter of chance”, the party’s newly appointed spokesperson, Dharinder Tayal, 59, asserted that the cadre stands united in the face of defeat. In a conversation with HT’s Hillary Victor, Tayal, a former senator of Panjab University, exuded confidence about the party making a strong comeback in the municipal corporation elections slated for December 2026. The son of former Chandigarh mayor Shanta Hit Abhilashi and former Punjab BJP president Hit Abhilashi, a valiant advocate of Hindu-Sikh unity who was gunned down by militants in 1988, Tayal has been associated with the party for over three decades. The 59-year-old holds an MBA from the Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, and a PhD in management. Dharinder Tayal, chief spokesperson, BJP, Chandigarh, is the son of former Chandigarh mayor Shanta Hit Abhilashi and former Punjab BJP president Hit Abhilashi, a valiant advocate of Hindu-Sikh unity who was gunned down by militants in 1988. (HT File)

Q: The Chandigarh BJP seems to be a divided house post the Lok Sabha debacle. What is the party leadership doing to resolve the differences?

I don’t see any division within the party. As far as the defeat in Lok Sabha elections is concerned, I am confident the party will make a strong comeback.

Q: What were the reasons for your party’s loss from the city? What is the way forward?

Despite the 10-year anti-incumbency, we lost by just 2,504 votes, which I believe was a matter of chance. The reasons for the defeat, I believe, were voter fatigue and a low voting percentage that cost us. Even overconfidence led to our loss. We are holding regular meetings with the party cadre and will now focus on the civic body elections, due in December 2026. I assure you, the party will win the MC elections with a thumping majority.

Q: The Centre has rejected the proposal to convert industrial/commercial plots in Chandigarh from leasehold to freehold. This issue was also one of the agendas in your manifesto. Had you not taken the Centre into confidence before putting it on your manifesto?

It is a very old issue, and after the Centre’s rejection, our party leaders sent a fresh representation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Our leaders will hold a meeting with the MHA on the matter, and we are hopeful that it will be resolved soon.

Q: The former party MP Kirron Kher had earned a notorious reputation of flip-flopping on issues. The Centre’s rejection of the freehold ownership demand has only reinforced the perception that the BJP has no clear stance or policy. Your take?

Kirron Kher worked for the city for 10 years, addressing many issues by bringing them to the attention of the Centre. The BJP’s policies are clear, and I assure you that we will bring all city issues to a logical conclusion.

6. Will you cooperate with MP Tewari for people-friendly initiatives such as new flights from airports?

Our party never opposes anything just for the sake of opposition. The BJP will support the MP on any issue that is for the betterment of the city.