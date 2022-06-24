BJP workers’ hard work helped breach Congress’ Shimla fortress: Himachal CM Jai Ram
Shimla parliamentary constituency, which remained a Congress fortress for decades, was breached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by winning three consecutive elections and this was done due to the sheer hard work and dedication of party workers, chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.
Addressing the BJP’s Tridev Sammelan of Shimla parliamentary constituency at Solan, the CM said the tridevs of the party were vital for strengthening the organisation and it is crucial that they work with greater dedication and coordination.
Thakur urged the party functionaries to work with greater commitment and ensure that the BJP forms the government in the state again.
Accusing the opposition of misleading the people, he said people of the state were wise enough not to get carried away by their nefarious designs.
He said if the party can repeat government in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it can also happen in Himachal.
Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for development in the state, the CM said PM Modi has always remained considerate to the demands of the state and has visited Himachal seven times in eight years, “which shows his affection towards the state and its people”.
The CM also backed the Agnipath Yojna of the Centre, terming it as a scheme to strengthen the Indian Army and provide employment to youths of the country.
He also paid rich tributes to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the BJP has always been committed to the welfare and development of the village, poor and farmers.
BJP’s state co-incharge Sanjay Tondon said every booth Palak must ensure effective coordination with every voter in the area.
Member of Parliament and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said the Tridev sammelan would go a long way in ensuring the victory of the BJP in the coming state assembly elections.
