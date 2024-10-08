BJP’s former ally JJP faces brunt of anti-incumbency in Haryana

The BJP’s former ally, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), is facing decimation in the 2024 assembly elections, losing all 66 seats it contested in alliance with Azad Samaj Party (ASP) of Chandrasekhar Azad. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party’s vote share came down from 15.32% in the 2019 assembly elections to 0.89% this time. The party got 0.87% votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (HT file photo)

JJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who had won from Uchana Kalan in 2019, by 47,452 votes was trailing at the sixth place.

Three Independents got more votes than Dushyant, who was trailing by about 32,000 votes on the completion of 12 of the 16 rounds of counting on Tuesday afternoon.

Not a single candidate of the party is even remotely in the contest in any of the 66 constituencies it’s contesting across the state, including Sirsa, the home turf of the Chautalas.

Dushyant’s younger brother, Digvijay Chautala, who is the JJP candidate from Dabwali was trailing at the third spot by about 17,000 votes on the completion of 13 of the 16 rounds of counting.