 BJP’s former Patiala rural chief joins SAD - Hindustan Times
BJP’s former Patiala rural chief joins SAD

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Patiala rural president and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday

Patiala : Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Patiala rural president and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Patiala rural president and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday.
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Patiala rural president and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday.

Welcoming him into the party fold, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Garhi’s homecoming will give a boost to the party in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. The SAD has fielded NK Sharma from the seat.

Garhi had joined the BJP in 2022. He quit the saffron party in November last year.

“He is like my brother and I have closely worked with him in the past,” said Sukhbir.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir said as the national parties had blocked the borders of the state for farmers, Punjabis will now block the entry of national parties in the state by voting against them.

Garhi said he was convinced that no other party had done so much for Punjab as the SAD. “I appeal Punjabis to extend wholehearted support to the SAD to resolve all pending issues of the state,” he said, adding that his supporters will work to ensure the victory of NK Sharma from the Patiala parliamentary constituency.

