 BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) to join Dilli Chalo march at Shambhu, Khanauri - Hindustan Times
BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) to join Dilli Chalo march at Shambhu, Khanauri

ByKaram Prakash
Feb 16, 2024 04:31 PM IST

Farmer body with significant following in Punjab to hold dharna in front of houses of state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and ex-MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), which has a significant farmer base in Punjab, on Friday decided join the ongoing protest being spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border besides holding sit-ins in front of the houses of state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and ex-MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon on February 17 and 18.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Ugrahan (centre) with committee members in Sangrur on Friday.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Ugrahan (centre) with committee members in Sangrur on Friday. (HT Photo)

The BKU(Ekta-Ugrahan) announced that it had called off its proposed protest in Chandigarh from February 24 and would back the Dilli Chalo protest and make toll plazas across the state free on Saturday and Sunday.

A five-member committee of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) met in Sangrur and decided to back the Dilli Chalo march initiated by Jagjit Singh Dallewal of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).

The BKU faction was facing backlash for its plan of holding an indefinite protest in Chandigarh against the Punjab government when the agitation was underway at Shambhu and Khanauri. Joginder Ugrahan, who heads the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said, “It would have been better if our protesting farmer union leaders had consulted us before giving the Dilli Chalo call. Now, we will all fight together.”

Activists of the faction will sit on dharna outside the houses of Jakhar in Fazilka, Capt Amarinder in Patiala and Dhillon in Barnala for two days.

Jagtar Singh, state press secretary of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said that the next course of action would be taken after the meeting of protesting farm union leaders with Union ministers on Sunday. “If the fourth meeting remains inconclusive, we will decide our course after consulting other farmer unions,” said Jagtar Singh.

