Brain-dead Panchkula man saves five lives

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 22, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The organs of a 33-year-old man from Panchkula, who was declared brain dead on March 19 following an accident, gave a new lease of life to five terminally ill patients here at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The deceased, Pawan, had sustained critical head injuries after a sudden fall at his house on March 14. (HT)

The beneficiaries included one simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplant recipient, one kidney transplant recipient and two corneal transplant patients at PGIMER, and a heart patient at AIIMS, Delhi.

The deceased, Pawan, had sustained critical head injuries after a sudden fall at his house on March 14. He was rushed to a local private hospital and later referred to PGIMER in a critical stage. The medical team at the hospital declared him brain dead on March 19 after following the protocols as per the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

Baby Rani, the bereaved wife, consented organ donation of her deceased husband.

Detailing about the allocation of the retrieved organs, PGIMER medical superintendent & nodal officer, ROTTO (north) Dr Vipin Koushal stated, “As the cross matching indicated no matching recipient for heart at PGIMER, it was allocated to a 18 year old male patient admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, with the intervention of NOTTO.” The heart was airlifted to Delhi by creating a green corridor, he added.

A 34 -year-old male patient got a simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplant (SPK) and the second kidney was transplanted to a 36-year-old female patient admitted in PGIMER.

The retrieved corneas, on transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients at PGIMER.

