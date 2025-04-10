Brigadier-level flag meet: India conveys to Pak to desist from destroying peace on border

Amid a spike in infiltration bids and terror attacks across the Jammu region, India and Pakistan, on Thursday, held a brigadier-level flag meeting at Chakan Da Bagh along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, people familiar with the development revealed. The hour-long India-Pak flag meet was held at Chakan Da Bagh along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday. (HT File)

The hour-long meeting was held at the request of Pakistan army.

“Pakistan Army had requested for a brigadier-level flag meeting at Chakan-Da-Bagh. It took place on Thursday morning,” said officials.

“The Indian delegation was led by a Brigadier. Both sides agreed to honour the truce deal along the LoC,” said defence sources.

“The meeting took place in a congenial atmosphere and both sides agreed to honour the ceasefire agreement in the larger interest of peace on the border. However, the Indian delegation clearly conveyed to the Pakistan delegation to desist from vitiating peace on the LoC by resorting to sniper fire, IED attacks and trying to push terrorists into J&K,” they added.

“The Indian side also conveyed that though India wants peace on the borders, but it reserves the right to retaliate if Pakistan continues its mischievous activities and provokes the Indian Army,” they said.

In last three months, the Pakistan army has lost more than 10 soldiers, including many officers, during their trans-border aggression on the LoC, said officials.

The strong anti-infiltration obstacle system of the Indian Army thwarted the bids.

Both countries had held a similar brigadier-level flag meeting at Chakan Da Bagh on February 21. Both countries had renewed mutually brokered truce deal following DGMO-level talks.

Recent infiltration bids & terror attacks

March 27: Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in a fierce gunbattle in Sufain forest of Jakhole village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

February 11: Two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region.

February 10 and 14: Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of small arms’ firing from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts while two army personnel were injured in separate landmine explosions in Poonch in the last week of January and first week of February.