Terror attack: BSF DG reviews security scenario in Rajouri, Poonch

The director general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Dr SL Thaosen visited the BSF headquarters at Rajouri on Friday to review the security scenario in the wake of Thursday's terror attack on an army truck that left five soldiers dead and another injured.

The DG, BSF, was accompanied by PV Rama Sastry, ADG, Western Command, DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu, and senior police and CRPF officers.

“The DG, BSF, was briefed by the DIG, BSF, Rajouri. He reviewed the overall deployment of the BSF and also domination plan on forward defence locations,” said a spokesperson.

The DG, BSF, also had security related discussions with J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch area, he added.

The BSF assists the army on the Line of Control. The DG, BSF, later visited the army authorities based in Rajouri and held security meeting with them.

“On Saturday, the DG, BSF, visited the forward defence locations in Poonch and interacted with BSF jawans there and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times,” said the spokesperson.

The two-day visit of the DG, BSF, concluded in a cordial atmosphere.

The DG, BSF, reviewed the challenges and present security situation during his visit to BSF field locations in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.