BSF recovers 2.16kg-heroin, pistol from border village in Punjab’s Ferozepur

The Border Security Force recovered 2.16kg of heroin and a pistol from the border village of Dona Telu Mal in Ferozepur district on Thursday.

Also read: Punjab crime: Nakodar cloth trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries

While carrying out an area domination patrol along the India-Pakistan border fence, the BSF observed suspicious footprints and conducted a search of the area on Thursday morning, a spokesperson said.

The BSF search team recovered polythene bags that contained the contraband besides a pistol, a magazine and six cartridges.

Second incident of jawan crossing border in week

Meanwhile, a BSF jawan, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Wednesday in the Punjab sector, has been captured by Pakistan Rangers and his handing back is awaited, officials said in New Delhi on Thursday.

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector of Punjab after a jawan crossed over to the other side while undertaking zero line checking along the border on December 1. The jawan was handed back by the Pakistan Rangers to the BSF the same day, after a flag meeting.

In the latest case, the officials said, the jawan crossed over to the other side accidentally due to dense fog and resulting “extremely poor visibility” on Wednesday morning and was caught by the Pakistan Rangers.

“The BSF and Rangers are in touch and an update on the release is awaited,” a senior BSF officer said.