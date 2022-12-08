Punjab crime: Nakodar cloth trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries

Punjab Police constable Mandeep Singh, who was posted as a gunman with the Nakodar cloth trader and was shot at by assailants on Wednesday, succumbed to bullet injuries in Jalandhar on Thursday morning.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav tweeted, “Salute to martyr constable Mandeep Singh who has laid down his life in the line of duty. Punjab Police will make the perpetrators pay and look after the martyr’s family.”

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has announced ₹2 crore as ex gratia and insurance payment.

Jalandhar range inspector general of police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said, “We have got vital clues in the probe and investigation is on.”

Mandeep was sitting in the front seat of the car along with cloth trader Bhupinder Singh, alias Timmi Chawla, 29, when four motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants opened fire on them at the main market in Nakodar city of Jalandhar district on Wednesday evening.

Extortion call from gangster Rinda

Bhupinder Singh, who had a police protection, was shot dead by the assailants a month after receiving an extortion call of ₹30 lakh, allegedly by gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda. A Facebook page of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later claimed that Bhupinder was a party worker.

Bhupinder is the third police protectee to have been shot dead in a month in Punjab. While Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was killed in Amritsar on November 4, Sirsa dera follower and Bargari sacrilege accused Pardeep Singh Kataria was shot dead in Faridkot on November 10.

Bhupinder’s father Harminder Singh told police that he was about to close his shop when the assailants fired at his son.

Bhupinder had been provided security after he received an extortion call from Rinda. A case was registered on his complaint at the Nakodar city police on November 3.