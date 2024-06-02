BSP Faridkot candidate booked for recording video while casting vote

Police have booked Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Faridkot Lok Sabha candidate Gurbaksh Singh Chouhan for filming and publicising the voting process at the polling station in the city. BSP’s Ferozepur candidate Surinder Singh Kamboj too has also been booked for a similar action.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said a police party received the information that the BSP candidate had filmed a video while casting his vote and uploaded it on Facebook.

A case was registered under section 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 126 and 132 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Faridkot police also booked Gurshanjeet Singh of Jaitu for uploading a video of himself casting vote on social media.

On Saturday, Punjab Police had booked Surinder Singh Kamboj, also a BSP candidate contesting from Lok Sabha constituency Ferozepur, for filming and publicising the voting process at the polling station in the Jeevan Araai village, falling under the Guru Har Sahai assembly constituency.