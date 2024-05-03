BSP names candidates for Khadoor Sahib, Amritsar seatsin Punjab

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced candidates for the Khadoor Sahib and Amritsar parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the party has fielded Satnam Singh Toor from Khadoor Sahib and Vishal Sidhu from Amritsar. Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the party has fielded Satnam Singh Toor from Khadoor Sahib and Vishal Sidhu from Amritsar

Garhi said the party has already named its candidates for 10 parliamentary seats --Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.