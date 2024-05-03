 BSP names candidates for Khadoor Sahib, Amritsar seatsin Punjab - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
BSP names candidates for Khadoor Sahib, Amritsar seatsin Punjab

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
May 03, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced candidates for the Khadoor Sahib and Amritsar parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the party has fielded Satnam Singh Toor from Khadoor Sahib and Vishal Sidhu from Amritsar.

Garhi said the party has already named its candidates for 10 parliamentary seats --Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

