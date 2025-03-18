Budget a jugglery of statistics, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the budget presented by the BJP government on Monday was full of empty rhetoric and jugglery of statistics. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File)

Reacting to the budget speech of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini the Congress leader said the government decreased the budget of all the departments providing essential services, including agriculture, irrigation, education, health, energy, transport, public health, cooperation and home. Not only this, he said, this budget is silent on all the issues like BJP’s election promises of providing two lakh jobs, giving MSP to farmers, controlling inflation, Hooda said.

Hooda said BJP had promised to give farmers a rate higher than MSP on crops like paddy and wheat before the elections. “BJP had promised a rate of ₹3,100 on paddy crop. Neither did it keep this promise after forming the government nor did it make any such provision in this year’s budget,” he said.

“How the BJP government juggled the figures can be understood from its estimated and revised budget figures. The government deliberately exaggerates the estimated budget and later the revised budget is reduced. The actual budget is reduced even further. For example, last time BJP had presented an estimated budget of ₹1,89,876 crores, which was later revised to ₹1,80,313 crores, lower by almost ₹10,000 crore,” he said.

The Congress leader said that it is surprising that the government which is neck deep in debt has proposed to borrow 34.87% of the amount for the budget this time too.

State budget futuristic: Vij

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij described the state budget as futuristic, stating that it has been crafted in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

“Before preparing the budget, the chief minister received around 11,000 suggestions, which were carefully analysed to shape the final proposal. This budget ensures development reaches every corner of Haryana and benefits every section of society. I have seen many budgets, but I feel this is the best one,” he said.