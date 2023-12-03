Bus-truck collision leaves 26 injured in Ambala

At least 26 passengers were injured after a co-operative society’s bus hit a tempo truck from behind on Naraingarh road near Ambala’s Panjokhara village on Saturday. The accident occurred around noon when the private bus was heading towards the Ambala City bus stand packed with passengers due to the HTET exam. (HT Photo)

Out of the 26 injured, six were referred to different government health facilities in Chandigarh due to their serious condition, officials said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that as the bus was crossing USA Gardens, the bus driver tried to overtake at a high speed and hit a tempo truck moving ahead of him.

The impact caused major damage to the bus’ front section.

As passengers’ screams filled the air, commuters and villagers rushed to their aid, and informed the police.

A doctor on duty at the district civil hospital in Ambala City said more patients could be referred to other hospitals after proper diagnosis by senior/specialist doctors.

Police said they had yet to receive a complaint to register a case.