By-election in mind, political leaders make a beeline for Jalandhar

With a by-election for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in mind, the senior leaders of all the political parties have started making a beeline to Jalandhar.

The constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) died of a heart attack while taking part in the Bharat Jodo on January 15.

The leaders are holding meetings with local leaders of their respective parties to gather feedback from the ground before taking a final call on the candidates.

On Monday, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited Jalandhar to welcome local leaders of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) into the party fold. Shekhawat, who was accompanied by state BJP president Ashwani Sharma and other senior leaders, listened to the grievances of party workers.

Even the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal held meetings with the workers in Phillaur, one of the nine assembly segments that fall in the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency. Sukhbir is touring the constituency for the past three days and will be visiting the Nakodar constituency on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, taking lessons from the loss in the Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election last year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has spearheaded political activity in the constituency too. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha held two meetings with the industrialists’ union on Sunday evening.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also attended a religious event on Monday evening, while CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was in the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Congress is also showing its presence as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring held discussions with workers to gather suggestions on a suitable replacement for Chaudhary, who remained MP for nine years since 2014.

Chaudhary’s son Vikramjit Singh said his father had done a commendable job as MP.

“The Congress workers and in-charges are already geared up and are holding meetings at their respective levels,” he said.

Meanwhile, union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said more leaders from other political parties are willing to join the BJP.

“We are preparing for both by-election and Jalandhar municipal corporation elections,” Shekhawat said.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Phillaur, Sukhbir took a dig at AAP’s claim of ₹40,000 crore investment and 2.5 lakh jobs being given in 10 months.

“The AAP government was responsible for the criminal wastage of crores of public money on daily basis by propagating lies. The government is wasting crores on selling lies through public display advertisements at international airports and other places in the country,” Sukhbir said.

It may be mentioned that in the 2022 state assembly polls, the Congress had an edge over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with five MLAs in nine assembly constituencies that fall in Jalandhar Lok Sabha, while the AAP has won four seats.

