Cabinet meeting: College, varsity teachers in HP to get UGC pay scales
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Thursday decided to provide agitating fruit growers a 6% subsidy on packaging material sold through the HP Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC).
In the cabinet meeting that was chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur it was decided that the HPMC will be given a grant of ₹10 crore to implement the decision. The ministers also agreed to revise the pay of teaching personnel and academic staff in state-run universities and colleges as per University Grants Commission (UGC) scales. The revised pay scales, from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, will cost the state exchequer around ₹337 crore. The annual expenditure for 2021-2022 will be around ₹113 crore, while it will come to around ₹ 75 crore for the remaining financial year.
Minimum bus fare reduced
The Cabinet also reduced the bus fare for the first two kilometres for stage carriages (buses) in the state from ₹7 to ₹ 5. The health department, which had made wearing masks in public places mandatory, also apprised the Cabinet of the rate of virus transmission in the state.
As many as 452 posts of daily wagers in the Jal Shakti Vibhag were upgraded to those of pump operators and jal rakshks, who have completed 12 years or more in service as on December 31, 2020, but do not fulfil the required educational qualifications, will also be inducted into the department.
Nod was given to the engagement of 780 ASHA Workers under the National Health Mission, National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) and non-NUHM. The Cabinet also decided to create and fill up 164 additional posts of different categories for the newly constructed 100-bedded MCH Wing at the Kamla Nehru State Hospital for Mother and Child Care in Shimla. Around 54 posts of different categories will also be created and filled up in the local audit department.
The Aryabhatta Geo-Informatics and Space Application Centre (AGiSAC) was declared as the nodal agency to facilitate the use of spatial and geo-spatial technology in different departments for decision-making and planning developmental activities in the state. The centre will function as a nodal agency for the use of these technologies for sustainable development, besides serving as a repository of data relating to natural resources in the state.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
